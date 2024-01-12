Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat

Emerging from the political corridors of Erie County, New York State Senator Tim Kennedy has secured the endorsement of the Erie County Democrats for the 26th Congressional District seat.

This seat is soon to be vacated by US Congressman Brian Higgins, setting the stage for a consequential shift in local and national politics.

Representative Higgins plans to step down on February 2nd to embark on a fresh journey, paving the way for Governor Kathy Hochul to schedule a special election.

The announcement of his departure has initiated a high-stakes race for the coveted seat, with potential contenders already positioning themselves for a June primary.