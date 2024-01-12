en English
Politics

Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
Emerging from the political corridors of Erie County, New York State Senator Tim Kennedy has secured the endorsement of the Erie County Democrats for the 26th Congressional District seat.

This seat is soon to be vacated by US Congressman Brian Higgins, setting the stage for a consequential shift in local and national politics.

Representative Higgins plans to step down on February 2nd to embark on a fresh journey, paving the way for Governor Kathy Hochul to schedule a special election.

The announcement of his departure has initiated a high-stakes race for the coveted seat, with potential contenders already positioning themselves for a June primary.

Politics United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

