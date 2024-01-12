en English
Politics

Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat

Emerging from the political corridors of Erie County, New York State Senator Tim Kennedy has secured the endorsement of the Erie County Democrats for the 26th Congressional District seat. This seat is soon to be vacated by US Congressman Brian Higgins, setting the stage for a consequential shift in local and national politics.

Transition of Power

Representative Higgins plans to step down on February 2nd to embark on a fresh journey, paving the way for Governor Kathy Hochul to schedule a special election. The announcement of his departure has initiated a high-stakes race for the coveted seat, with potential contenders already positioning themselves for a June primary.

A Vote of Confidence

Among the contenders, Senator Kennedy has emerged as the favored candidate of the Erie County Democrats. The committee’s endorsement is a testament to Kennedy’s significant political experience and leadership capabilities. Kennedy’s commitment to the community and his determination to bring about change in Washington DC have won him widespread support.

Leadership and Experience Over Novelty

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner emphasized the importance of experience and tangible achievements over flashiness or reliance on social media. In his view, the community needs a representative who can navigate the complexities of politics and deliver results rather than cause potential embarrassment. Zellner expressed unwavering confidence in Kennedy’s ability to secure much-needed federal resources for Western New York.

A Pledge to Serve

Senator Tim Kennedy, visibly moved by the endorsement, pledged to work relentlessly for the betterment of the entire district. Full of optimism and resolve, he looks forward to addressing the pressing issues in Congress and making a significant difference in the lives of his constituents.

Politics
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

