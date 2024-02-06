Erie County Clerk's Office Audit Exposes Gross Financial Mismanagement

Revelations of financial mismanagement, including missing funds and altered deposit records, have surfaced from an extensive four-month audit of the Erie County Clerk's Office, conducted by the Erie County Comptroller's Office. The audit has unveiled the unsettling reality of deficient fiscal oversight, with the mismanagement of mortgage taxes standing at the epicenter of the issue.

Audit Unearths Financial Irregularities

The audit spotlighted discrepancies in the distribution of mortgage taxes, with thousands of dollars incorrectly allocated to local towns. The misdirections were not uniform, as some towns received an excess of funds, while others were left shortchanged. The audit also brought to light the absence of proper bank account reconciliation, which inadvertently aided the concealment of these errors.

Case of Fraud: A Stolen Check Worth $326,456

A particular instance of fraud involving a stolen check worth $326,456 was discovered. The check was intercepted and forged by unidentified criminals, with the funds being transferred through various bank accounts until they vanished without a trace. Comptroller Kevin Hardwick emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that it's crucial to determine the location of the missing funds and correct the improper payments made to different agencies and towns.

Response to the Audit's Findings

Responding to the audit's findings, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns conceded to some errors but also raised questions about certain aspects of the audit. In the aftermath of the initial audit findings suggesting potential fraud, the Clerk's Office dismissed an administrator and has sought to hire two accountants to bolster their internal controls. Procedural changes preventing a single person from creating and verifying financial reports have also been implemented.

District Attorney John Flynn highlighted the complexity of embezzlement cases, stating that they require an exhaustive investigation. The audit has punctuated the necessity for improved accounting practices, software enhancements, and a more regular auditing schedule, considering the Clerk's Office has only been audited twice in the past two decades.