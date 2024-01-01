en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Erdoğan’s New Year Message: A Vision for the ‘Century of Turkey’

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Erdoğan’s New Year Message: A Vision for the ‘Century of Turkey’

In his New Year’s message, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey laid out his vision for the ‘Century of Turkey,’ a time of unprecedented growth and development for the nation. With a hopeful gaze set on 2024, Erdoğan underscored his desire for it to be the year when the country realizes the goals initially set in 2023.

Erdoğan’s Call for Global Unity

Placing a strong emphasis on the necessity for international unity against the support of terrorist organizations, Erdoğan did not shy away from expressing his criticism of ‘so-called democratic and liberal countries’ for their purported backing of these groups. The Turkish leader called for a collective stand against the violence in places like Gaza and urged for sincere efforts towards the resolution of ongoing conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine.

A Mix of Hope and Somber Reflection

Erdoğan’s address was a blend of optimism and solemn reflection. He acknowledged the recent deaths of Turkish soldiers at the hands of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq. Despite these tragedies, the President maintained a hopeful outlook for the future of Turkey and the world at large.

Use of Cookies on Turkish Websites

Alongside his geopolitical statements, Erdoğan also touched on the topic of cookies on Turkish websites. He discussed their role in advertising and marketing, explaining how they function and the choices users have to permit their use. Emphasizing the significant role cookies play in generating income for website maintenance, he provided guidance on how users can set their cookie preferences.

0
Politics Terrorism Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing

By Mazhar Abbas

Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year ...
@Elections · 4 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year ...
heart comment 0
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
Bangladesh’s Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention

By Safak Costu

Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Latest Headlines
World News
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
3 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
3 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
3 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
3 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
4 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
5 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
6 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
6 mins
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
32 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
35 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
55 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
58 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app