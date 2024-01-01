Erdoğan’s New Year Message: A Vision for the ‘Century of Turkey’

In his New Year’s message, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey laid out his vision for the ‘Century of Turkey,’ a time of unprecedented growth and development for the nation. With a hopeful gaze set on 2024, Erdoğan underscored his desire for it to be the year when the country realizes the goals initially set in 2023.

Erdoğan’s Call for Global Unity

Placing a strong emphasis on the necessity for international unity against the support of terrorist organizations, Erdoğan did not shy away from expressing his criticism of ‘so-called democratic and liberal countries’ for their purported backing of these groups. The Turkish leader called for a collective stand against the violence in places like Gaza and urged for sincere efforts towards the resolution of ongoing conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine.

A Mix of Hope and Somber Reflection

Erdoğan’s address was a blend of optimism and solemn reflection. He acknowledged the recent deaths of Turkish soldiers at the hands of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq. Despite these tragedies, the President maintained a hopeful outlook for the future of Turkey and the world at large.

