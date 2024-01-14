en English
Politics

Erdogan’s Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Erdogan’s Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?

In a recent turn of events, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed regret over the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey and signaled possible reconciliation.

However, the subsequent inconsistencies in statements and lack of transparency cast a shadow over the anticipated improvement in the Russian-Turkish relations.

The letter, published by the Kremlin, saw Erdogan refer to Russia as a friend and strategic partner, stressing that Turkey never intended to down a Russian aircraft.

He also conveyed condolences to the pilot’s family and demonstrated Turkey’s readiness for initiatives to alleviate the pain caused.

However, the Turkish Presidential website did not publish Erdogan’s message, creating a sense of ambiguity.

Politics Turkey
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

