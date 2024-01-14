Erdogan’s Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?

In a recent turn of events, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed regret over the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey and signaled possible reconciliation.

However, the subsequent inconsistencies in statements and lack of transparency cast a shadow over the anticipated improvement in the Russian-Turkish relations.

The letter, published by the Kremlin, saw Erdogan refer to Russia as a friend and strategic partner, stressing that Turkey never intended to down a Russian aircraft.

He also conveyed condolences to the pilot’s family and demonstrated Turkey’s readiness for initiatives to alleviate the pain caused.

However, the Turkish Presidential website did not publish Erdogan’s message, creating a sense of ambiguity.