en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Erdogan’s Call to Democratic Nations: Cease Backing ‘Bloody Terrorists’

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:05 am EST
Erdogan’s Call to Democratic Nations: Cease Backing ‘Bloody Terrorists’

In a world grappling with multiple crises, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underscored the essence of hope for a better future. His message, while imbued with an implicit critique of the foreign policies of certain nations, is centered on the need for democratic nations committed to freedom to halt their support for groups he categorizes as ‘bloody terrorists.’

Erdogan’s Stance on Terrorism

Erdogan’s stern criticism of these unnamed countries for supporting ‘bloody terrorists’ is a call to action. He refrains from specifying the nations or groups involved, but the implication is clear: their actions are in stark contrast to the global aspirations for peace and prosperity. The Turkish President’s remarks resonate with his continuous stance against terrorism, as he has consistently expressed Turkey’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from its roots, particularly in Northern Iraq and Syria.

(Read Also: Erdogan Pledges to Boost Turkey’s Global Standing Amidst Global Crises)

Unraveling Turkey’s Complex Alliances

The complexities of Turkey’s international relations further underline Erdogan’s statement. While Erdogan’s criticism of Israel is fierce, he simultaneously acknowledges the likelihood of future negotiations with the country on constructing a gas pipeline. His nuanced position reflects Turkey’s intricate web of alliances and relationships with various states, some of which are considered rogue by the free world. This political tightrope is a critical aspect of Turkey’s role in maintaining security in Europe and the Middle East.

(Read Also: Erdogan Calls for Separation of Sports and Politics Amid Global Debate)

The Domestic Implications

Domestically, Erdogan’s stance resonates with the Turkish populace’s sentiments, particularly in light of recent events. The martyrdom of 12 soldiers in a terrorist attack by the PKK in Turkey last week has sparked public outrage, further reinforcing Erdogan’s commitment to combating terrorism. Additionally, the detention of 16 Turkish journalists linked to pro-Kurdish media outlets has stirred debates about freedom of the press in the country.

In conclusion, Erdogan’s statement encapsulates his vision of a future where democratic nations cease backing groups he refers to as ‘bloody terrorists.’ His remarks, while cryptic, are a call to arms for nations globally to recalibrate their foreign policies towards fostering a peaceful and improved global society.

Read More

0
International Relations Politics Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel

By Ebenezer Mensah

Biden's Strategic Move: Releasing U.S. Oil Reserves Amid Rising Prices

By Muthana Al-Najjar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for GCC Countries: A Strategic Move?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Xi Jinping and Putin Exchange New Year Greetings: A Symbol of Enduring Diplomacy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions ...
@Crime · 9 mins
Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions ...
heart comment 0
Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations

By Safak Costu

Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations
2023: A Year of Intensified Geopolitics and Shifting Global Order

By Hadeel Hashem

2023: A Year of Intensified Geopolitics and Shifting Global Order
North Korea Abandons Reconciliation Efforts with South Korea: Potential Implications

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Reconciliation Efforts with South Korea: Potential Implications
North Korea Rules Out Unification with South Korea: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Rules Out Unification with South Korea: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
46 seconds
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
51 seconds
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
4 mins
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
5 mins
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
5 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
6 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
8 mins
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
8 mins
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
10 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
46 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app