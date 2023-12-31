en English
Politics

Erdogan’s Call to Academics Sparks Debate Amid Efforts to Rebuild Economy

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
Erdogan's Call to Academics Sparks Debate Amid Efforts to Rebuild Economy

On a quest to revitalize the national intellectual landscape, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended a clarion call to Turkish academics residing abroad, urging them to return home and contribute to the country’s development. Despite the noble intent behind the call, it has been met with skepticism and reluctance from numerous academics, pointing to the concerning state of academic freedom in Turkey and the government’s anti-democratic practices as significant deterrents.

Brain Drain and Academic Freedom

A report by the Turkish Informatics Foundation paints a grim picture, revealing that approximately 12,000 highly productive academics have chosen to seek greener pastures abroad, leaving a gaping void in the country’s academic landscape. Further exacerbating the situation, the Turkish government has dismissed over 7,000 academics in the aftermath of the 2016 coup attempt, a move that has drawn widespread criticism for curtailing academic freedom.

Controversy Over University Governance

In another controversial move, Erdogan’s decision to cancel intra-university elections for the position of university rectors has been met with substantial backlash. Critics argue that this move further undermines the autonomy of universities, stifling the democratic process within these vital institutions of learning and research.

Rebuilding of International Reserves

In a parallel development, Turkey’s central bank is making concerted efforts to rebuild its international reserves, deeming larger buffers crucial for effective monetary policy. As per the central bank’s monetary policy statement for 2024, it plans to continue accumulating foreign exchange, provided market conditions are favorable, while aiming to reduce borrowing from commercial lenders via swap transactions.

The two narrative threads in this story – Erdogan’s plea to academics and the central bank’s financial strategy – are emblematic of a nation striving to regain its footing on multiple fronts. The challenges are manifold, but the resolve to overcome them and build a prosperous future is evident.

