Erdogan's Allies Dominate Romania's Infrastructure Bids: EU-Turkey Relations under Scrutiny

In a groundbreaking investigation, PressOne unveils the deep-seated connections between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s regime and the successful bids of Turkish construction companies for major infrastructure projects in Romania. This revelation raises questions about the implications for EU-Turkey relations, especially in light of Turkey's EU accession negotiations stalling since 2018.

The Gang of Five's European Ventures

Known colloquially as the 'Gang of Five', the conglomerate of Cengiz, Limak, Kalyon, Kolin, and Makyol, along with their satellite firms, have been instrumental in executing Turkey’s mega infrastructure projects such as the new Istanbul airport. Their success is not limited to domestic soil; these companies have notably expanded their influence into Europe, clinching significant infrastructure projects in Romania, Poland, and Hungary. Their penetration into the European market is facilitated by Turkey’s status as a country in the process of joining the EU, despite the stagnation of accession negotiations.

Regulatory Maneuvers and Political Backing

Over two decades of AKP rule has seen over a hundred amendments to Turkey’s public procurement laws, favoring these conglomerates with direct negotiations or monopolized pricing. This regulatory environment has bolstered the 'Gang of Five’s' dominance in public tenders, both domestically and abroad. Their expansion into European markets, particularly Romania, is a testament to the symbiotic relationship between Erdoğan's political power and the business ambitions of these companies.

Implications for EU-Turkey Relations

The EU's critical stance on Turkey’s digression from democratic norms and the rule of law, as highlighted in the latest European Commission report, contrasts starkly with the practical economic interdependence between Turkey and the EU. Despite the European Council’s decision to stall accession negotiations, Turkey’s strategic importance and its role as a key partner in sectors such as counter-terrorism, migration, and energy, maintain its leverage in relations with the EU. This complex dynamic underscores the challenges in balancing political ideals with economic and strategic realities.

The involvement of Turkish companies in strategic European infrastructure projects, amidst Turkey’s contentious internal politics and its external relations, particularly with Russia, represents a multifaceted challenge for the EU. As these companies extend Erdoğan’s influence beyond Turkey’s borders, the EU finds itself in a delicate balancing act, needing to engage with Turkey while advocating for democratic reforms. This scenario encapsulates the intricate web of political, economic, and strategic considerations that define EU-Turkey relations today.