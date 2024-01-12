Erdogan Slams U.S., U.K. Over ‘Disproportionate Use of Force’ in Yemen

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has taken a firm stance against recent military actions by the United States and United Kingdom in Yemen, condemning their strikes against Houthi targets as a disproportionate use of force. Erdogan’s criticisms come in the wake of overnight air and sea strikes by U.S. and British forces, launched in retaliation against Iran-backed Houthi forces for attacks on Red Sea shipping. The President accused the two nations of attempting to transform the Red Sea into a ‘sea of blood.’

Escalating Tensions and Regional Conflict

The strikes are part of a broader regional conflict, already exacerbated by Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. Erdogan, despite Turkey’s status as a NATO member, has been critical of Israel and Western countries’ support for Israel, and unlike many of its allies, does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. The Houthi attacks on shipping lanes have been framed as support for the Palestinians against Israel.

International Reactions and Implications

These military actions by the U.S. and U.K. have also drawn condemnation from Russia, which labeled the strikes as an irresponsible adventure risking chaos in the Middle East. Ankara supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the U.N.-led peace process. The escalating conflict has impacted oil prices, which surged due to concerns over potential trade disruptions. The situation also carries broader implications for regional stability and international trade.

Facing the Future

As the conflict continues to escalate, the world watches with bated breath. The actions of the U.S. and U.K., along with the reactions from other nations, highlight the complexity and volatility of the situation. As President Erdogan’s remarks demonstrate, this is a crisis that demands careful attention and decisive action. The stakes are high, with the potential for far-reaching impacts on not just the region, but the entire world.