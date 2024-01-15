en English
Politics

Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions

In an effort to bolster security amid escalating tensions in the Gulf of Aden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has proposed an extension to the deployment of Turkish naval forces in the region. The motion, citing United Nations Security Council resolutions dating back to 2008 against piracy and associated crimes, has been submitted to the Turkish Parliament for consideration. Assuming the approval of Parliament, this will mark the 14th extension since the initial deployment in 2009.

Motivation Behind the Extension

The extension of naval presence in Somali waters, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden is driven by multiple objectives. At the forefront is the protection of Turkish and international vessels from the growing threat of piracy and maritime terrorism. The region, of late, has witnessed heightened tensions with the U.S. and U.K. conducting airstrikes on Yemen in retaliation to Houthi attacks on shipping lanes.

Another essential aspect of the extension is the support for humanitarian efforts and a strategic move to enhance Türkiye’s standing and experience in the region. The U.S. and U.K. have already indicated their readiness to take further measures to safeguard international trade and their citizens.

Implications of Heightened Tensions

The stakes are high in this geo-political chess game. The Iran-backed Houthis have issued threats to target Israeli ships and have even reportedly attempted an attack on a U.S. destroyer, which was fortunately intercepted. This rising tension has manifold implications on global dynamics, particularly on oil prices and the global supply chain. The strategic importance of the region for oil transit simply cannot be overstated.

A Broadening Canvas

While the Turkish President is spearheading efforts to step up security in the Gulf of Aden region, tensions are also rising elsewhere. Russia has announced that six of its navy warships are relocating to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for military exercises. This development comes amidst heightened tensions with the West over Moscow’s troop buildup along its border with Ukraine.

In the midst of these growing tensions, Erdoğan, whose country shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv last week. This move is part of a broader series of exercises that Russia’s navy is conducting globally, coupled with Moscow’s demands for comprehensive security guarantees from the United States and NATO to diffuse the situation.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

