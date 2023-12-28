en English
Politics

Erdoğan Invites Scientists to Turkey Amid Accusations Against Netanyahu

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:55 am EST
In a provocative address in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan drew a controversial parallel between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler. This came amid Turkey’s escalating criticism of Israel’s conduct in its ongoing conflict with Palestine, particularly the recent violence in Gaza, which resulted in significant civilian casualties, including women and children.

Erdoğan’s Accusations and Netanyahu’s Response

Erdoğan accused Israel of violating wartime protocols by attacking hospitals, schools, scientists, and their families. He argued that Netanyahu’s actions were no different from those of Hitler. In an immediate response, Netanyahu pointed to Turkey’s own alleged human rights abuses and its ongoing conflict with Kurdish armed groups, asserting that Erdoğan was in no position to lecture Israel on morality.

International Response and Erdoğan’s Offer to Persecuted Scientists

Despite the international community’s failure to intervene and halt the violence, Turkey has maintained its commercial relations with Israel. Erdoğan expressed his exasperation at what he perceives as the hypocrisy of Western countries in relation to human rights issues and their indebtedness to Israel due to historical events. In a noteworthy move, the Turkish President extended an invitation to scientists facing persecution for their pro-Palestinian views to relocate and conduct their research in Turkey.

The Impact of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict on U.S. Universities

Meanwhile, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has rippled through U.S. universities, as wealthy donors have threatened to withdraw support in response to anti-Israel protests. University leaders find themselves in a precarious position, striving to balance the principles of free expression with the financial expectations of donors. This tension has sparked controversies, the most prominent being at Harvard University, where President Claudine Gay’s defense of free speech during protests has led to calls for board member resignations and increased pressure on the university’s leadership.

As the discord between Turkey and Israel grows, the international community watches closely, waiting to see how these strained relations might shape the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the larger geopolitical landscape.

Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

