en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:47 am EST
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers

In a recent address, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shed light on the issue of terrorism within Turkey’s borders. He attributed the decline in terrorist activities to the country’s military operations in Iraq and Syria. Erdogan’s emphasis on these cross-border operations underscores their significance in combating terrorism and bolstering national security.

Mourning the Fallen

The President expressed the nation’s collective grief over the recent loss of 12 Turkish soldiers. He referred to these individuals as “martyrs”, indicating their demise in circumstances related to these military efforts. The death of these individuals has left a deep emotional imprint on the country, highlighting the human cost of Turkey’s ongoing struggle against terrorism.

Effective Counter-Terrorism Operations

Among the significant operations, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization neutralized Eymen Coli, a high-ranking terrorist linked to the PKK/YPG in Syria. The operation targeted 50 strategic PKK/YPG facilities and resulted in the neutralization of 59 terrorists. Such operations, Erdogan stated, are a retaliation to the killing of the 12 soldiers by the PKK. The President reaffirmed his commitment to preventing the emergence of a ‘terrorist structure’ and pledged to intensify efforts until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Continued Conflict in Northern Syria

Despite the success of these operations, the conflict in northern Syria persists. Erdogan confirmed the elimination of 54 terrorists within a 36-hour timeframe. The recent airstrikes aimed at Kurdish sites in Syria and northern Iraq. These strikes targeted and destroyed 50 strategic PKK/YPG terrorist facilities. The Turkish government has vowed to continue these counterterrorism efforts, affirming its resolve to fight terrorism and honor the sacrifices made by Turkish martyrs in their struggle against the PKK.

0
Politics Terrorism Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists

By Rafia Tasleem

Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena

By Muhammad Jawad

Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh

By Dil Bar Irshad

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues

By BNN Correspondents

Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election ...
@Elections · 10 mins
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election ...
heart comment 0
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
Leadership Transition in Bihar’s JD(U): Political Speculations Run High

By Rafia Tasleem

Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case

By Justice Nwafor

Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
Awami League’s Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development

By Muhammad Jawad

Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
37 seconds
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
2 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
4 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
10 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
11 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
11 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
12 mins
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
13 mins
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
13 mins
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
2 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
20 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
29 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
32 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app