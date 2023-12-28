Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers

In a recent address, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shed light on the issue of terrorism within Turkey’s borders. He attributed the decline in terrorist activities to the country’s military operations in Iraq and Syria. Erdogan’s emphasis on these cross-border operations underscores their significance in combating terrorism and bolstering national security.

Mourning the Fallen

The President expressed the nation’s collective grief over the recent loss of 12 Turkish soldiers. He referred to these individuals as “martyrs”, indicating their demise in circumstances related to these military efforts. The death of these individuals has left a deep emotional imprint on the country, highlighting the human cost of Turkey’s ongoing struggle against terrorism.

Effective Counter-Terrorism Operations

Among the significant operations, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization neutralized Eymen Coli, a high-ranking terrorist linked to the PKK/YPG in Syria. The operation targeted 50 strategic PKK/YPG facilities and resulted in the neutralization of 59 terrorists. Such operations, Erdogan stated, are a retaliation to the killing of the 12 soldiers by the PKK. The President reaffirmed his commitment to preventing the emergence of a ‘terrorist structure’ and pledged to intensify efforts until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Continued Conflict in Northern Syria

Despite the success of these operations, the conflict in northern Syria persists. Erdogan confirmed the elimination of 54 terrorists within a 36-hour timeframe. The recent airstrikes aimed at Kurdish sites in Syria and northern Iraq. These strikes targeted and destroyed 50 strategic PKK/YPG terrorist facilities. The Turkish government has vowed to continue these counterterrorism efforts, affirming its resolve to fight terrorism and honor the sacrifices made by Turkish martyrs in their struggle against the PKK.