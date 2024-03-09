Erdogan Announces Departure: End of an Era After Two Decades of Power in Turkey

In a surprising turn of events, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the upcoming March local elections in Turkey would mark the end of his political career, which has spanned over two decades. This announcement is the first time Erdogan, who assumed power in 2003, has openly discussed stepping down.

Confidence in Party Continuity

During a meeting with the TUGVA young Turks foundation, Erdogan emphasized that, with the authority vested in him by law, the upcoming elections would be his last. Despite his departure, he expressed confidence in the conservative Justice and Development (AKP) party, foreseeing their continued influence after his exit. Erdogan believes the election results will serve as a "blessing for the brothers who come after" him, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership.

Political Journey and Changes

Erdogan, who previously served as the mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998, rose to the position of prime minister in 2003, becoming a dominant figure in Turkish politics. His presidency in 2014 marked a significant shift in Turkey's political landscape, transitioning from a parliamentary system to an executive presidency in 2017. Despite controversies and strained international relations during his rule, Erdogan's party aims to regain control of the Istanbul mayoralty in the upcoming elections, hoping to reverse the opposition's 2019 victory.

Shifting Alliances and Diplomatic History

Under Erdogan's leadership, Turkey underwent a notable shift away from its secular path towards Islamism. His tenure witnessed strained ties with former ally Israel, including a turbulent period after the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident. Erdogan's efforts to warm relations with Israel before a recent conflict ultimately led to renewed diplomatic ties in 2021. However, the outbreak of the conflict prompted both countries to withdraw their ambassadors once again.

It remains to be seen how Erdogan's retirement will impact Turkey's political landscape and its international relations in the post-Erdogan era.