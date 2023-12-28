en English
Politics

Erdogan Addresses Mukhtars, Underlines their Role in Governance

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
Erdogan Addresses Mukhtars, Underlines their Role in Governance

In a recent meeting with mukhtars (village and neighborhood leaders) in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the pivotal role played by these local leaders in Turkey’s socio-political fabric. The gathering served as a forum for dialogue and exchange, reinforcing Erdogan’s commitment to decentralized governance and community involvement.

Erdogan Addresses Local Governance

In his address, Erdogan touched upon a variety of issues pertinent to local governance and the role mukhtars play within Turkish society. Mukhtars, he asserted, act as a vital bridge between the government and local communities, facilitating communication and understanding. Erdogan also highlighted recent governmental initiatives aimed at improving local communities’ welfare and bolstering local administrations.

Tackling Mukhtar Challenges

The President acknowledged the challenges faced by mukhtars, assuring them of the government’s continued support. He emphasized that their role is crucial in Turkey’s governance structure, and their concerns and challenges are of paramount importance to the government.

Discussion on National Issues

Furthermore, Erdogan seized this opportunity to deliberate on national matters, including economic development, security issues, and Turkey’s position on regional and international affairs. The discussion encompassed a broad spectrum, reflecting the President’s intent to involve mukhtars in national discourse, strengthening the connect between local and national governance.

Politics
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

