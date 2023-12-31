en English
International Relations

Erdogan Accuses Foreign Forces of Hindering Turkey’s Rise to Power

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:05 am EST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his recent address, candidly spoke about the multifarious obstacles that Turkey has been wrestling with. These challenges, according to Erdogan, stem from a larger scheme devised by external forces to thwart the rise of Turkey as a potent regional and global power.

The Underlying Motive

Erdogan’s assertion points towards a belief in a broad, orchestrated effort by international players aimed at curbing the development of a robust and influential Turkey. He perceives the struggles against terrorism and the economic trials that the country is grappling with not as isolated incidents, but as interlinked events in this grand design.

(Read Also: Erdogan’s Call to Academics Sparks Debate Amid Efforts to Rebuild Economy)

Erdogan’s Stance on National Security and Economic Sovereignty

Erdogan’s words echo his consistent stance on national security and economic sovereignty. He frequently underscores the significance of Turkey’s strategic autonomy in the face of international dynamics. His comments reveal a steadfast belief in the need for Turkey to navigate its path independently, without succumbing to external pressures.

(Read Also: Erdogan Honors Literary Legacy at Necip Fazil Awards)

Symbolic Significance of the New Mosque

In a significant development, Erdogan’s recent trip to the United States was marked by the inauguration of a new mosque near Washington D.C. The mosque is a part of the Diyanet Center of America, an organization committed to enlightening American society about Islamic culture through religious knowledge. Erdogan’s decision to inaugurate the mosque is reflective of his nostalgic vision of Turkey’s past glory and his efforts to propagate a moderate variant of Islam worldwide.

These developments signal the strong resolve of the Turkish leader to overcome the hurdles and steer the nation towards its envisioned potential as a regional and global power. It also underscores the critical role that Erdogan sees for Turkey in the global Islamic discourse.

International Relations Politics Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

