Equality Florida Action PAC Endorses Eileen Higgins for Re-election

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins has received a significant endorsement from Equality Florida Action PAC, a Tampa-based LGBTQ rights group, in her campaign for re-election. The endorsement is a testament to Higgins' consistent advocacy for LGBTQ rights and her commitment to fostering an environment of equality and inclusivity in Miami-Dade County.

Higgins' Record on LGBTQ Issues

Throughout her tenure, Commissioner Higgins has been instrumental in advancing LGBTQ issues. She was pivotal in the establishment of Miami-Dade's first LGBTQ Advisory Board. The board serves as a platform for discussing and addressing the concerns and needs of the LGBTQ community within the county.

Higgins' efforts have not been confined to the boardroom, though. She has also been proactive in recognizing significant dates that celebrate the LGBTQ community. Under her influence, October has been designated as LGBTQ History Month in the county, and March 31st is recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility.

Unwavering Support for Equality

Equality Florida Action PAC has commended Commissioner Higgins for her unwavering commitment to equality. In their endorsement, they cited her as a reliable vote on LGBTQ matters, consistently prioritizing the rights and welfare of the LGBTQ community in her policymaking and initiatives.

Higgins has also received endorsements from other prominent groups such as SAVE Action PAC and Ruth's List Florida, further solidifying her standing in the fight for equality and social justice.

Re-election Campaign

Running for her second and final four-year term due to term limits, Higgins has raised over $330,000 for her campaign and political committee. She represents District 5, which includes Miami and Miami Beach. As of now, she is running unopposed, a testament to her successful term and the trust placed in her by the constituents of District 5.