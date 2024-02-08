EPP Leader Weber Meets Greek PM Mitsotakis: Strategizing for European Elections and Unity

As the sun dipped below the Aegean horizon, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed Manfred Weber, President of the European People's Party (EPP), to the Maximos Mansion. The halls of the storied residence echoed with whispers of the future, as the two leaders convened to discuss the upcoming European elections and the challenges that lie ahead for the European Union.

A Crucial Conversation: EPP Strategy and the Future of Europe

The meeting, which took place on February 8, 2024, was a pivotal point in Weber's visit to Greece. Accompanied by New Democracy MP Tasos Hatzivassiliou and the Director of the Prime Minister's Diplomatic Office, Anna-Maria Boura, Mitsotakis and Weber delved into the EPP's strategy for the elections and the future of Europe.

With the European Union facing an increasingly complex and uncertain landscape, the conversation touched upon various pressing issues, including migration flows, the new Asylum and Migration Pact, and the latest developments in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

United in Support: Ukraine's Struggle and the Middle East's Quest for Peace

As the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate, the European Council recently decided to open negotiations with the country, as well as Moldova and Georgia. In a show of solidarity, the EU pledged to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros over the next four years to support its defense and economic resilience.

During their meeting, Mitsotakis and Weber emphasized the importance of military support for Ukraine and the role of the European Peace Facility in promoting stability in the region. They also discussed the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing the root causes of conflict, such as economic disparities and social inequality.

The conversation then turned to the volatile situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip. With tensions running high and the potential for violence always looming, Mitsotakis and Weber acknowledged the urgent need for a lasting and just resolution to the conflict.

Forging Ahead: The Path to a Stronger and More United Europe

As the meeting drew to a close, Mitsotakis and Weber reaffirmed their commitment to working together to address the challenges facing the European Union. They recognized that the road ahead would not be easy, but they remained steadfast in their belief that a stronger and more united Europe was possible.

With the EPP's strategy for the upcoming European elections taking shape and a renewed focus on tackling the pressing issues of migration, regional conflicts, and economic disparities, the stage is set for a new chapter in the European story.

As the sun set on their historic meeting, Mitsotakis and Weber looked out over the Aegean Sea, knowing that the decisions they made today would shape the destiny of Europe for generations to come. With resolve in their hearts and hope on the horizon, they continued their journey towards a brighter future for all.