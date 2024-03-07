EPP Endorses Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term as European Commission Chief

The conservative European People's Party (EPP) is rallying behind Ursula von der Leyen, endorsing her bid for a second term as European Commission President. This move underscores the party's confidence in her leadership, which has steered the EU through crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Broad Support Within the EPP

At a pivotal gathering in Bucharest, around 1,500 EPP delegates, encompassing lawmakers, party leaders, and heads of states, are poised to back von der Leyen's candidacy. EPP leader Manfred Weber lauded von der Leyen as a 'solid leader,' highlighting the widespread support for her within the party. This endorsement is seen as a testament to her effective leadership, ensuring that Europe remains in capable hands.

Since taking the helm in 2019, von der Leyen has navigated the European Commission through turbulent times, including the global pandemic and geopolitical tensions stemming from the Ukraine war. Her bid for reappointment until 2029 reflects a commitment to continue her work, emphasizing stability and progress for the EU. Von der Leyen's agenda is expected to address critical issues such as climate change, digital transformation, and bolstering Europe's geopolitical standing.