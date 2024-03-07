EPP Congress in Bucharest: Hunor Kelemen Advocates for Minority Rights and SME Support

On the opening day of the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Bucharest, RMDSZ President Hunor Kelemen highlighted the necessity for the EPP to redefine its focus towards supporting "political orphans," small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and enforcing the rights of Europe's indigenous national minorities. Kelemen, leading the EPP's oldest Romanian member party, emphasized the party's decade-long leadership in the EU and its responsibility for current challenges, advocating for a strategy that prioritizes ordinary people's interests over bureaucracy and exclusive economic gains.

EPP's New Direction: Security, Predictability, and Inclusivity

Kelemen's speech underscored the public's demand for security and predictability in an era marked by frustration and insecurity. He cautioned against mimicking the rhetoric of opposing political factions, warning that such a strategy risks alienating EPP's core supporters. Instead, Kelemen urged for a focus on tangible benefits for ordinary citizens, distancing the party from what he perceives as a disconnected bureaucratic approach.

Environmental and Economic Balance

Highlighting the challenges of a green transition, Kelemen argued for a balanced approach that does not compromise the EU's economic competitiveness. He stressed the importance of a transition that offers more benefits than sacrifices, critiquing the notion of a 'forced' green shift. The RMDSZ leader also called on the EU to assert its strength in global politics through unity and relevance, rather than engaging in conflicts with dissenting voices.

Advocacy for Minority Rights and Historical Perspectives

Kelemen proudly represented the 1.2 million-strong ethnic Hungarian community in Romania, emphasizing their long-standing support for EU and NATO integration. He highlighted the historical perspective that prosperity, freedom, and security have predominantly come from the West, not the East, reinforcing his community's belief in European values. The speech also touched upon internal EPP conflicts and the departure of Hungary's FIDESZ party, underscoring RMDSZ's commitment to the EPP despite differing views within the party group.

As the EPP congress in Bucharest concludes, Kelemen's call for a reinvigorated focus on minorities, SMEs, and a balanced environmental strategy presents an interesting juncture for the party. His advocacy for a politics that serves the ordinary citizen over elite interests may inspire reflection within the EPP, potentially shaping the party's strategies in facing Europe's complex socio-political landscape.