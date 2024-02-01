Epe Residents Appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu Against Alleged Illegal Dredging by Traditional Ruler

In a fervent appeal to Lagos State's Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a group of residents from the Epe town, known as 'Concerned Elders of Epe,' have voiced their concerns about illegal dredging activities allegedly instigated by Oba Kamourudeen Ishola Animasuan, the traditional ruler of Epe. The group alleges that these activities, conducted on state government property, have resulted in significant harm to the town's infrastructure and ecosystem.

The residents pinpoint the dredging location as being along the Oluwo Fish Market, situated opposite the Jubilee Charlet. They argue that the land was originally designated for a jetty that would have facilitated water transportation and, in turn, eased traffic congestion. The illegal dredging, they claim, has caused severe degradation of the road leading to the Oluwo Fish Market, raising environmental concerns and potentially impacting the economic health of the area.

Allegations Against the Monarch

The traditional ruler of Epe, Oba Kamourudeen Ishola Animasuan, stands accused by the residents of orchestrating the illegal dredging for personal gains. The residents also allege that the monarch has boasted about his impunity, implying that he might have influential backing that makes him untouchable. Furthermore, the letter sent to the governor mentions an incident in which the traditional ruler reportedly used his influence to secure the release of arrested armed robbers, suggesting a potential use of hoodlums to enforce his illegal activities.

In light of these allegations and the resultant infrastructural and environmental damage, the 'Concerned Elders of Epe' are urging Governor Sanwo-Olu to take swift and decisive action. They are requesting an immediate halt to the illegal dredging activities and a restoration of the land for its intended use as a jetty.