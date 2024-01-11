en English
Politics

EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit

In a startling revelation, a recent audit from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) inspector-general has found that the agency failed to disclose nearly all of its contractor spending for fiscal year 2022 on the federal transparency website, USAspending.gov. The EPA underreported $1.2 billion in award obligations and $5.8 billion in award outlays, which amounted to a staggering 12.9% and 99.9% of the total amounts, respectively.

Enigma of the Unreported Spending

This lack of transparency has had serious implications, leaving taxpayers in the dark about the EPA’s spending practices. Policymakers, too, found themselves unable to effectively track federal spending, inhibiting their ability to make informed decisions. The unreported spending included funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and outlays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiscal Oversight in Question

The EPA, with a budget of $10.1 billion for 2023, also manages over $27 billion in grants under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF). The failure to report such substantial amounts has raised serious doubts about the EPA’s ability to manage its budget effectively and transparently. The inspector-general has recommended measures to rectify this, emphasizing the need for public disclosure of spending as mandated by law.

Political Repercussions

The report has drawn sharp criticism from House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who oversees the EPA. She expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest among EPA appointees tied to grant recipients. As it stands, the EPA has acknowledged the findings without providing further comment, leaving questions about its response to the issue and potential corrective actions unanswered.

Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

