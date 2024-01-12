en English
Environmental Science

EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has called upon a Louisiana federal judge to resist pausing its new regulation that broadens the authority of states and tribes to dismiss projects such as pipelines, export terminals, and dams premised on water quality apprehensions. This rule is currently embroiled in legal battles from a coalition of Republican-leaning states and industry groups.

Tussle Over Balance of Power

The opposition argues that the EPA’s rule disrupts the equilibrium between states, tribes, and the federal government, and could potentially inflict harm on energy infrastructure and economic growth. In contrast, the EPA maintains that the rule is intended to equip states and tribes with the requisite tools to safeguard water resources, which are vital for public health and the environment.

A Bid to Empower Local Authorities

The EPA’s rule is part of a larger initiative to authorize local authorities and fortify environmental protections. However, it has fueled considerable debate over federalism and the extent of federal regulatory power. The resolution of this legal wrangle will carry significant implications for environmental policy and the rapport between state, tribal, and federal authorities.

States Rally to Support the 2023 Rule

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is spearheading a coalition of 18 states in filing a motion to intercede in a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s regulation implementing Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (2023 Rule). This rule supersedes a 2020 regulation promulgated by the Trump administration. The 2023 Rule reestablishes comprehensive state and tribal authority to preserve waterways and wetlands affected by projects necessitating federal permits, and the coalition seeks to back the EPA’s 2023 Rule. In a parallel development, Maine Attorney General Janet Mills announced a lawsuit against the EPA alleging that it failed to approve the state’s water quality standards under the Clean Water Act. The lawsuit seeks clear answers from the EPA or the court regarding the statewide implementation of Maine’s water quality standards.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

