Environmental Defense Fund Opposes Trump 2024, Citing Worsened Climate Stance

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) has declared its opposition to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, emphasizing a significant divergence in climate policy views since his last term. This marks only the second occasion the group has actively opposed a presidential candidate, committing $20 million to support pro-climate policy contenders this fall.

Historic Shift in Stance

In an unprecedented move for the organization, the EDF's 2020 decision to oppose Trump broke its tradition of neutrality in presidential elections. The group, through its advocacy partner EDF Action, highlighted Trump's intensified disapproval of electric vehicles and renewable energy, alongside his prioritization of expanding oil drilling. David Kieve, president of EDF Action, pointed out the stark contrast between Trump's current positions and his previous term, underscoring the heightened stakes for climate policy.

Biden's Climate Achievements Highlighted

While not directly endorsing Joe Biden, the EDF's statement opens pathways to support his reelection, drawing attention to the advancements in climate action under his administration. These include historical investments in combating the climate crisis and promoting clean energy transitions. The Biden campaign has welcomed the EDF's stance, with campaign co-chair Jen O'Malley Dillon recognizing the group's pivotal role in passing significant climate legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act.

Climate at the Forefront of 2024 Election

The decision by the EDF and endorsements from other environmental groups underscore the centrality of climate change in the upcoming election. With Trump's campaign promising to roll back climate progress, the contrast between the candidates' climate policies is sharper than ever. The Biden administration's focus on countering climate change through major legislation points to climate policy as a significant battleground in the 2024 race.

As the Environmental Defense Fund positions itself against Donald Trump's bid for the presidency, the move signals a critical moment in U.S. political discourse on climate change. With climate policy set to play a decisive role in the upcoming election, the EDF's stance reflects the urgency and importance of addressing the climate crisis at the highest levels of government. The organization's commitment to opposing Trump underscores a broader mobilization among environmental groups to safeguard and advance climate progress in the face of potential setbacks.