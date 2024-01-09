en English
Africa

Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All

Amid the hustle and bustle of Enugu metropolis, a significant transformation is underway — a quest to ensure all homes have access to clean and potable water. The Enugu State Government, led by Governor Dr. Peter Mbah, is pumping new life into the city’s water distribution system by replacing and extending water pipelines, especially in areas that have been parched for years.

Meeting the 180-Day Target

The government has successfully met its ambitious target of bringing water to the city within 180 days. A staggering 60,000 cubic meters of water now flow into the city, marking a new dawn for the residents who can now rely on consistent water supply.

Replacing the Outdated Infrastructure

The old, outdated pipelines, remnants of the era of Dr. Michael Okpara, are being replaced with modern, globally accepted ones. This renovation is not just about replacing old with new, but about securing the health and well-being of the people. By using modern pipelines, the administration ensures that the water running through these veins of the city is safe and of high quality.

Protection Against Vandalism

However, this project is not without its challenges. Governor Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, has called upon the residents to safeguard the water facilities. The Governor warned of the repercussions of vandalism, which not only leads to water leakage but also escalates the cost of the project. To protect these lifelines, the government has put robust security measures in place, including monitoring and strict regulations.

Expansion and Replacement Work in Progress

The Governor also highlighted the ongoing expansion and replacement work in various sectors of the city. Contractors are diligently working in several areas, including Abakpa, Independence Layout, Coal Camp, and Ogui around Obiagu area. Strict measures and intensive monitoring have been put in place to ensure the success of this project, which is part of the Governor’s manifesto promise to provide safe drinking water to all homes in the state.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

