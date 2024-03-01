Governor Peter Mbah Enacts Laws for Enugu's Development, Digital Governance

On a significant Friday in Enugu State, Governor Dr. Peter Mbah, in the presence of Enugu State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, enacted three pivotal laws, marking a transformative leap in urban planning, digital governance, and electoral processes. These laws aim to shape the future of Enugu, enhancing city expansion, land service automation, and aligning state electoral practices with constitutional amendments.

Dr. Mbah highlighted the New Enugu City Development Agency's role in crafting a master plan for a burgeoning metropolis designed to accommodate future generations. This visionary approach addresses the city's imminent expansion needs, ensuring sustainable development and a legacy of thoughtful planning for those who will inherit the city.

Enugu State Geographical Information System Service

The enactment of the Enugu State Geographical Information System Service Law signifies a leap towards digital governance. Fulfilling a campaign promise, this law establishes a framework for the automation of land administration and services, promising efficiency and transparency. This digital transformation is a cornerstone in Mbah's administration, aiming to streamline property and land services, thereby enhancing the state's service delivery and revenue mobilization.

The ENSIEC Amendment Law brings Enugu's electoral body in line with recent constitutional amendments, ensuring that state election practices reflect national standards. This amendment is crucial for maintaining the integrity of local elections and enhancing democratic governance in Enugu State.

These legislative advancements underscore Governor Mbah's commitment to future-proofing Enugu State through strategic development and digital innovation. By fostering urban expansion, automating governance processes, and ensuring electoral integrity, these laws pave the way for a more prosperous, efficient, and inclusive Enugu.