Enugu State Teachers Praise Gov Mbah for Implementing Minimum Wage, Dismiss Protest Rumors

Teachers in Enugu State are expressing their profound gratitude towards Governor Peter Mbah for his decisive actions regarding their welfare, particularly in extending the minimum wage to primary school educators. This move comes after a prolonged period of anticipation and addresses a significant portion of the demands made by the teachers' union upon the governor's assumption of office.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state has also countered claims of a planned protest, attributing no basis for such actions given the administration's substantial efforts to improve their conditions.

Historic Wage Resolution

Under Governor Mbah's administration, a landmark resolution was reached concerning the minimum wage for primary school teachers, a matter that had been pending due to a standoff with the previous government.

Following a series of negotiations and committee reviews initiated by the governor, approval for the full implementation of the minimum wage was announced, leading to widespread celebration among the teaching community. This gesture not only reflects the administration's commitment to education but also serves as a testament to the constructive dialogue between the government and the teachers' union.

The NUT, through its chairman Comrade Theophilus Nweke, has made it clear that the notion of a teacher's protest is unfounded and unnecessary. The union emphasizes the progress made through proper channels and dialogue, highlighting the administration's responsiveness to their five-point demand list.

With most of these demands already met, the union sees no justification for protest, instead urging its members to show their appreciation through dedicated service and professionalism in their roles.