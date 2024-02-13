Enugu Governor Launches Security Trust Fund, Targets N20bn in 2024

Governor Dr. Peter Mbah of Enugu State kickstarted a significant stride towards fortifying the state's security architecture with the inauguration of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund. The event, which took place on February 13, 2024, marked the culmination of a promise made during his campaign to prioritize the safety and well-being of Enugu's citizens.

The Enugu State Security Trust Fund, first established in 2020, remained dormant until the critical amendments to the Law in 2023 paved the way for its activation. This long-awaited move by Governor Mbah underscores his commitment to enhancing security within the state.

Ike Chioke: The Helmsman of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund

Ike Chioke, a seasoned investment banker and the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest Trustees Limited, will steer the 11-member Board of Trustees. The board comprises representatives from various sectors, ensuring a comprehensive approach to fundraising and the strategic deployment of security resources.

With an estimated security expenditure of N20bn for 2024, the Trust Fund aims to source funds for acquiring and deploying security equipment, promote efficiency among security organizations, and foster collaboration among all stakeholders in funding security operations.

A Clarion Call for Private Sector Support

Recognizing the importance of private sector participation, Governor Mbah urged businesses and individuals to contribute generously to the Trust Fund. This collaboration, he believes, will fortify the state's security apparatus and create a safer environment for all who call Enugu home.

As Enugu State embarks on this ambitious journey to strengthen its security framework, the newly inaugurated Trust Fund stands as a testament to Governor Mbah's dedication to his constituents' safety and well-being. By leveraging private sector support and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders, the Enugu State Security Trust Fund is poised to redefine the state's security landscape for generations to come.