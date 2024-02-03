Enugu State Rerun Elections: 700 Armed Security Personnel Deployed

Dr. Chukwuemeka Joseph Chukwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Enugu State, has officially announced the deployment of approximately 700 armed security personnel ahead of the imminent re-run elections in the state.

This proactive measure is part of an elaborate security arrangement aimed at ensuring a smooth and violence-free electoral process. The elections, scheduled for this Saturday, will take place in the Igbo-Eze North and Udenu Federal Constituencies, as well as the Enugu South local government area.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), under the guidance of the REC, has been meticulous in its preparation for the re-run elections. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), an advanced technological tool designed for foolproof voter accreditation, is fully operational and ready to be deployed. In addition, approximately 90% of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been collected by eligible voters, a promising indicator of potential voter turnout.

Efficient Distribution of Election Materials

Both sensitive and non-sensitive materials required for the election have been carefully distributed to the relevant local governments ahead of time. This is to ensure that there are no delays or mishaps on election day, and that the electoral process can proceed as efficiently as possible.

Moreover, arrangements have been made with various transport unions to facilitate the prompt and accurate delivery of personnel and materials to the designated polling units.

Ensuring Security and Fair Play

The massive deployment of security personnel is a clear demonstration of the commitment of the REC and the Enugu State government towards ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process.

These security arrangements are designed to deter potential violence and maintain order during the election, thereby creating an environment conducive for citizens to exercise their democratic rights. It is a significant step towards the actualization of a credible, fair, and seamless election, devoid of violence and rancor.