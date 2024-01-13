en English
Africa

Enugu State Governor Inaugurates Afia Nine Intra-State Road Project

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:03 am EST
Enugu State Governor Inaugurates Afia Nine Intra-State Road Project

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has unveiled the 1.85 Kilometers Afia Nine Intra-State Road project, a crucial infrastructure initiative connecting Mkpokiti and Presidential Road in Enugu. This project is one of many helmed by the Enugu North Council Area executive, reflecting the rising importance of local government in driving grassroots development.

Advocacy for Financial Autonomy

Recently, there has been a significant push for financial autonomy for council areas, as it is seen as a pivotal factor in accelerating development at the local government level. The debate over financial autonomy underscores the need for local governments to have the freedom and resources to carry out capital projects that enhance the local economy and improve the quality of life for residents.

Local Government’s Role in Development

During the inauguration ceremony, Governor Mbah, represented by his deputy Ifeanyi Ossai, urged council executives to fulfill their responsibilities. The state’s chief executive officer reiterated the importance of local government in economic development and the improvement of residents’ living standards. The Chairman of the Enugu North Council Area pointed to the state’s example as the inspiration for the council’s accomplishments.

Accomplishments of the Enugu North Council Area

In addition to the Afia Nine Road, the Enugu North Council executive has made significant strides in infrastructure development. This includes the completion of 80 lock-up shops at Ogbete Market and the inauguration of the new Enugu North Council Area Secretariat. These achievements highlight the potential of local government when given the necessary autonomy and resources.

Africa Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

