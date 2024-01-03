en English
Economy

Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has unveiled a substantial budget of N521.6 billion in a robust attempt to address the increasing rates of poverty and hardship in the region, exacerbated by the removal of subsidies. The budget signifies the government’s firm commitment to bolstering the welfare of workers, providing vital infrastructure, and enhancing education and healthcare services. According to the governor, only 12% of this budget will be funded through borrowing, with the majority financed through internally generated revenue.

A Call for Civic Responsibility

During his announcement, Governor Mbah made a passionate appeal to the citizens of Enugu State, urging them to shoulder their civic responsibilities by promptly paying their taxes and safeguarding public assets. This, he emphasized, is essential for the successful implementation of the budget and the overall economic stability of the state.

Addressing Unemployment and Infrastructure Deficits

In a bid to tackle the rampant unemployment and infrastructure deficits plaguing the state, the government has laid out an ambitious plan. The budget will fund the construction of 260 smart schools, complete with teachers’ quarters, and 260 Type-2 primary healthcare centers. This initiative is expected to alleviate the financial burden on civil servants, particularly regarding their children’s education and housing.

Enhancing Education and Housing

The governor believes that the construction of smart schools will significantly reduce the need for private schooling, thereby easing the financial strain on families. Moreover, the provision of housing for teachers will address the chronic shortage of decent accommodation for civil servants. Furthermore, as part of its mass housing effort, the government plans to construct 20,000 housing units within the year, thereby providing affordable housing options for its citizens.

In conclusion, Governor Mbah’s budget announcement is a beacon of hope for Enugu State’s citizens amidst the current economic challenges. By focusing on poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, education enhancement, and healthcare improvements, the government is striving to create a sustainable future for its people.

Economy Education Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

