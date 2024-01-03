en English
Economy

Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure

In an ambitious fiscal plan for the year 2024, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has announced that the state’s massive budget of ₦521.6 billion will be funded chiefly from internally generated revenue. A mere 12% of the budget is expected to be financed through borrowing.

Alleviating Poverty and Boosting Worker Welfare

During a Mass at the Government House Chapel in Enugu, the Governor emphasized the dire need for the full implementation of the budget to alleviate poverty and hardship. These issues may surface in the wake of subsidy removal. He underscored the government’s staunch commitment to reviewing workers’ welfare in a bid to enhance their purchasing power.

Appeal to Citizens and Key Initiatives

Mbah appealed to the citizens to extend their support to the government by fulfilling their obligations of paying taxes and safeguarding public assets. The Governor’s fiscal plan aims to combat unemployment and improve the living conditions of the public through substantial capital expenditure. The budget outlines key initiatives such as the construction of 260 smart schools. These schools will feature embedded teachers’ quarters, eliminating the need for civil servants to send their children to private schools or worry about transportation and accommodation for teachers.

Healthcare and Housing

Additionally, the state plans to erect 260 Type-2 primary healthcare centers to ensure a robust workforce. The budget also includes provisions for the construction of 20,000 housing units, designed to address the mass housing needs of Enugu’s citizens.

The Governor’s bold fiscal plan for 2024 is a testament to his commitment to addressing poverty, improving infrastructure, and providing quality education and healthcare facilities to the people of Enugu State.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

