Enugu Police Neutralize Two ESN Members, Recover Arms in Pre-Dawn Raid

Police in Enugu State have successfully neutralized two members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), recovering weapons and ammunition during an intelligence-led raid. The operation, part of a broader crime prevention strategy, took place in the early hours of March 30, 2024, targeting a hideout in the Akwuke community, Enugu South Local Government Area.

Advertisment

Strategic Operation Amidst Resistance

The raid, executed by the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad of the Enugu State Police Command, faced fierce resistance from the ESN members, who opened fire upon the operatives' approach. Despite this, the police managed to overpower the insurgents with superior firepower, neutralizing two and causing others to flee with injuries. Recovered from the scene were an AK-47 rifle, a submachine gun, a pump action gun, ammunition, and a bible used to conceal suspected charms. The operation underscores the police's commitment to dismantling criminal networks within Enugu State.

A Closer Look at the Recoveries

Advertisment

Detailed examination of the seized weapons revealed attempts by the insurgents to obscure the origins of the arms, with the serial number of the AK-47 rifle being deliberately wiped off. Initial investigations suggest these weapons were used in various attacks against police officers and the theft of police firearms. The discovery points to the dangerous capabilities of these groups and the significant threat they pose to regional security.

Ongoing Efforts and Public Cooperation

In the wake of the raid, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, praised the operatives for their bravery and reiterated the command's resolve to combat criminality in Enugu State. He also called on the public and medical facilities to report any individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, indicating a community-centric approach to rooting out insurgents. The raid not only represents a tactical victory but also a call for heightened vigilance and cooperation among the citizens and law enforcement in the ongoing battle against armed groups in Nigeria's southeastern region.