Medical Workers in Enugu Hospital Urge President Tinubu to Address Director's Unfair Suspension

Medical workers at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, are calling on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the suspension of their Medical Director, Professor Monday Nwite Igwe. In a collective voice, members from the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), and Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) seek to restore justice and transparency to their institution.

Following allegations from a civil society organization leading to Professor Igwe's suspension on September 20, 2023, the medical community within the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital has shown unwavering support for their leader. Despite cooperating fully with the ministerial investigation team from October 16 to 22, 2023, the unions have been met with silence regarding the outcome of the inquiry. This silence has led to increased concerns over the fairness and transparency of the suspension process, especially after an extension of the suspension was announced on January 26th, without clear justification.

A Plea for Justice and Transparency

In their appeal to President Tinubu, the unions highlighted Professor Igwe's dedication and achievements, contrasting them with the unfair treatment he has received. They argue that the extended suspension, possibly leading to a termination of Professor Igwe's appointment, not only undermines his contributions but also destabilizes the hospital's operations. The unions are calling for a thorough and transparent review of the suspension process, adhering to public service rules and ensuring that justice is served.

The indefinite suspension of Professor Igwe has far-reaching implications beyond the individual, affecting the entire hospital community and the quality of patient care. The unions emphasize that the situation has brought undue hardship on Professor Igwe's family and has sown seeds of disillusionment among the hospital staff. By appealing to the President, the unions hope to not only reinstate a respected leader but also to uphold the principles of fairness and justice within the Nigerian civil service.

The collective plea from the medical workers at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, serves as a reminder of the importance of transparent and just administrative processes. As they await a response from President Tinubu, their appeal underscores the broader quest for integrity and accountability in public service.