Enugu Governor Mbah Proposes Creative Governance for Economic Leap, Targets 7-Fold GDP Increase

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has put forward a vision for radical economic development in Nigeria, focusing on creative governance as the key driver. During a lecture at the London School of Economics, Mbah detailed his administration's ambitious plans to transform Enugu's economy and significantly improve living standards.

Advertisment

Mbah's strategic approach to governance involves a blend of innovative policies aimed at addressing Nigeria's complex economic challenges. By targeting a seven-fold increase in Enugu State's GDP, from $4.4 billion to at least $30 billion within four to eight years, Mbah sets a bold economic trajectory. His plans include eradicating poverty in the state, enhancing healthcare services, and revitalizing the education sector to meet global standards.

Healthcare and Education: Pillars of Development

Recognizing the interdependence of economic growth and public health, Mbah's administration has launched several healthcare initiatives aimed at reducing infant and maternal mortality rates and improving access to skilled medical personnel.

Equally, the governor places a strong emphasis on education, allocating a significant portion of the state's budget to this sector. His Smart Schools initiative seeks to bridge the skills gap and prepare students for the challenges of a globalized world through technology-driven learning environments.