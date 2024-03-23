Enugu Communities Appeal to National Assembly Over Centenary City Land Dispute

The escalating land dispute involving the Centenary City in Enugu, Nigeria, has taken a significant turn as local communities seek intervention from the National Assembly. This move underscores the dire situation surrounding the controversial project named Enugu Golf and Lifestyle City, highlighting allegations of land grabbing and the tragic loss of lives.

Chronicle of a Crisis

The heart of the dispute lies between the Obeagu and Amechi-Uwani Awkunanaw communities and Private Estates International West Africa Limited (PEIWA), backed by the Enugu state government and certain police officials. The communities allege that these parties have facilitated the illegal acquisition of their ancestral lands, resulting in a series of violent confrontations and assassinations. The crisis took a grim turn with the assassination of Inspector Celestine Orodiovwe, who was investigating the land grabbing case, and the deaths of several community members between 2021 and 2022.

Allegations and Appeals

In their desperate bid for justice, the communities have lodged petitions against Kingsley Eze of PEIWA, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akinbayo Olasoji, and SP Chidiebere Ijioma, accusing them of complicity. These petitions, directed to the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, call for an urgent resolution to the ongoing violence and injustice. The community members have also highlighted the prolonged harassment and unjust incarceration of their people, facilitated by what they describe as the police's collusion with PEIWA.

Legal and Social Implications

The petitioners' pleas to the National Assembly and the Inspector General of Police underscore the critical need for a thorough investigation and legal action against those implicated in the land dispute. This case not only spotlights the issue of land grabbing in Nigeria but also raises significant concerns about the role of law enforcement in protecting or, in this instance, potentially undermining community rights. The communities' determination to seek justice through legislative channels reflects their faith in the country's democratic institutions to uphold the rule of law and civil liberties.

The Centenary City dispute, with its complex web of allegations, assassinations, and legal battles, presents a poignant challenge to Nigeria's commitment to justice and human rights. As the National Assembly and other stakeholders deliberate on this matter, the broader implications for land rights, police accountability, and governmental oversight in Nigeria remain in the balance. This pivotal moment could either reinforce the citizens' faith in their institutions or further erode trust in a system meant to protect them.