Entitlement: The Misleading Term in Fiscal Debates

When it comes to fiscal debates, words matter. One term that has helmed and misguided many of these conversations is ‘entitlement’. This term paints a broad strokes picture of the government benefit programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and often creates an illusion of their invulnerability. It also allows politicians to neatly sidestep the hot-button issue of addressing these much-needed, yet financially demanding programs which significantly contribute to government spending and deficits.

Deconstructing the Entitlement Myth

The term ‘entitlement’ misleadingly convinces the public that these benefits are untouchable. Legal precedents, however, tell us a different story. They clearly state that Congress has every right to modify such programs. But the real issue lies elsewhere. Approximately half of U.S. households receive some form of federal benefit. This makes it an uphill task to rein in spending without affecting these programs.

The Root of the Problem

At the heart of the budget problem, is an American desire for government benefits without the corresponding willingness to bear the tax burden. This reluctance to pay for what we want has led to a situation where all government programs and taxes should be up for discussion. The current approach which sanctifies entitlement programs only places undue pressure on other areas of the budget. This inevitably results in across-the-board cuts in discretionary programs through mechanisms like the sequester.

Modifying Entitlement Programs

However, the fiscal stalemate does not need to be a constant. The author suggests that modest changes in the eligibility and benefit levels of entitlement programs could lead to substantial long-term savings. Confronting the public with the contradiction between their demands for benefits and their unwillingness to foot the bill could lead to a resolution of the fiscal impasse. Unfortunately, the president has yet to make any significant strides in changing public opinion, leading to a continued deadlock between the White House and Congress.