ENPO Rallies for Final Settlement of Frontier Nagaland Territory Before Election Code

An exigent call for the final settlement of the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) echoed through Eastern Nagaland today as the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) led rallies in six districts and one additional administrative headquarters. The rallies, held in anticipation of the upcoming national elections, demanded that the Indian government conclude the settlement before enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.

A Clarion Call for Autonomy

The ENPO, led by President Tsapikiu Sangtam, voiced their dissatisfaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not delivering the promised Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) for FNT. The region's demand, a 'unique country model', seeks legislative, executive, and financial autonomy for a decade, followed by statehood.

Emphasizing the importance of this arrangement, Sangtam warned against any deviations from it. "Failure to meet our demands will force us to revert to our original, more drastic measures," he declared.

A Dance of Diplomacy and Dissatisfaction

The ENPO, along with tribal bodies, submitted a representation to the Home Minister via the Governor of Nagaland. The message was clear - if the MoS is not signed before the election guidelines come into effect, the ENPO would not be responsible for any subsequent disturbances in the region.

"The assurance given by the Union Home Minister has not materialized," Sangtam expressed, reflecting the growing impatience among the people.

The Road Ahead

The Indian government's proposal to constitute an autonomous territory or council covering the six Eastern Districts in Nagaland has stalled due to the ENPO's demands. The proposed Upper House in the Eastern Nagaland area and the routing of governance through the Governor, rather than the elected Chief Minister, are points of contention.

As the rallies disperse and the people of Eastern Nagaland await a response, the region's future hangs in the balance. The ENPO's call for the final settlement of FNT is not just a demand for autonomy; it is a plea for recognition and respect.

The echoes of today's rallies serve as a stark reminder of the unresolved issues that lie at the heart of Eastern Nagaland. As the nation prepares for its elections, the people of this region watch and wait, hoping that their voices will be heard and their demands met.