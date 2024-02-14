Enhancing Electoral Risk Analysis and Early Warning Products in West Africa

In the heart of Nigeria's capital, Abuja, a three-day workshop commenced on February 12, 2024, focusing on regional training for data analysis and Early Warning Products with infographics for elections in West Africa. This event brought together analysts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), PAPS representatives, and National Early Warning and Systems (NEWS) Managers/ECOWARN monitors from 13 countries.

Strengthening Electoral Risk Knowledge and Analysis

The primary objective of this workshop was to enhance participants' knowledge of electoral risks and strengthen their practical skills in data analysis, visualization, and infographics creation. By doing so, it aimed to discuss the added value of Early Warning products in the management of electoral processes in West Africa.

Hands-on Experience with Data Collection and Visualization Tools

During the three-day event, participants had the opportunity to learn about and practice using various software tools for data collection, analysis, and visualization. This hands-on experience allowed them to delve deeper into understanding the role of technology in election monitoring and risk mitigation.

Promoting Collaboration and Experience Sharing

One of the key aspects of this workshop was the facilitation of experience sharing among participants. By bringing together analysts and managers from different countries, the event aimed to create a platform for learning from each other's successes and challenges in the field of Early Warning and Response systems.

This workshop was funded by the European Union under the framework of the Electoral Violence Monitoring, Analysis and Mitigation (E-MAM) phase III. The project is being implemented in partnership between WANEP, ECOWAS, and the United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS) from 2023-2026.

As the workshop concludes today, February 14, 2024, the participants return to their respective countries, equipped with enhanced knowledge, practical skills, and a renewed commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region through effective data analysis and Early Warning Products for elections in West Africa.