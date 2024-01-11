English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020

For the first time since February 2020, not a single migrant crossing was detected in the English Channel over a span of 25 days, the longest pause in the last five years. The hiatus in arrivals, which also encompassed Christmas 2023, has been largely attributed to the severe weather conditions in the UK, with storms Henk and Gerrit wreaking havoc with high winds, snow, and ferry service disruptions. The last recorded migrant boat to grace UK shores arrived on December 16, carrying 55 individuals, distinctly contrasting with the 44 migrants detected this time the previous year.

The Prime Minister’s Stance versus Border Force Projections

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has staunchly prioritized halting migrant crossings. This objective, however, stands in stark contrast to leaked Border Force documents that suggest a potential surge of up to 35,000 crossings this year, with an upper projection of 50,000. This anticipated increase would be a significant escalation from the 45,755 people who embarked on the perilous and illegal journey in 2022.

Discrepancies over Anglo-French Cooperation

The veracity of the Home Office’s cooperation with France on the migrant crossing issue has been challenged by a French report. The Home Office, however, contests the report as outdated and unreflective of their current collaborative efforts with France. Amidst these debates, reports highlight the entry of 19 individuals suspected of terrorist activities into the UK via small boats in the English Channel last year, originating from countries including Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Libya.

Investigations into the Deadliest Migrant Crossing Incident

An independent inquiry into the deadliest incident of migrant crossings on record is set to be led by former judge and solicitor general, Sir Ross Cranston. Named the Cranston Inquiry, its objective is to provide clarity to the victims’ families, allow survivors and relatives of the deceased to be heard, and to glean lessons from the incident to prevent such tragedies in the future. A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) concluded that the capsized boat was ‘wholly unsuitable and ill-equipped’ for the crossing, and the UK’s search and rescue response was impeded by the absence of a dedicated aircraft for aerial surveillance.