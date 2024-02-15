England's Onshore Wind Policy: Barriers Persist Despite Policy Shift

In an era where clean energy is not just an option but a necessity, the winds of change in England's onshore wind policy are blowing too softly for some. Despite a significant policy shift last year, aimed at reviving England's onshore wind sector by lifting planning restrictions that had been in place since 2015, the anticipated rush of new windfarm proposals has not materialized. As of 2023, not a single application for a general-use windfarm has been submitted in England, a stark contrast to the vibrant activity seen in Scotland, which welcomed at least 46 applications in the same timeframe.

A Breeze of Change Yet to Blow

While the lifting of the ban was expected to herald a new era for onshore wind in England, the reality has been markedly different. Only seven applications have been submitted, all of which are for either replacing existing turbines or for private sites. This lack of new proposals highlights significant ongoing barriers to the development of onshore wind in England, despite its status as the cheapest source of clean energy in the UK. The economic impact of this stagnation is non-trivial, with the onshore wind ban estimated to have cost consumers around £5bn in annual energy bills. Moreover, public support for onshore wind in England remains strong, with polls indicating widespread popularity.

Gusting Toward Reform

Amidst this challenging landscape, the Government has taken steps to update the Community Benefits Protocol for Onshore Wind. This move underscores the importance of ensuring that communities see tangible benefits from local wind farm developments. However, industry experts argue that more substantial reforms are needed. These include enhanced planning policies that allow for greater community engagement and ownership in wind farm projects, and a more flexible approach to the benefits that these projects can deliver to local areas. The message from the industry is clear: early engagement and flexibility are crucial in enabling communities to fully benefit from onshore wind proposals.

Challenges and Calls for Action

The crux of the issue lies in the planning policy framework, which is currently seen as a significant barrier to the development of new onshore wind projects in England. The stark discrepancy in the number of applications between England and Scotland serves as a compelling illustration of the impact that supportive policies can have on the deployment of clean energy infrastructure. In light of this, there is a growing chorus of voices calling for the Government to not only revise the planning policy framework but also to actively encourage community ownership of onshore wind projects. Such steps, they argue, would not only unlock the potential of onshore wind in England but also align with the broader objectives of transitioning to a more sustainable and clean energy future.

In conclusion, as the world grapples with the imperative of clean energy transition, the situation in England presents a complex puzzle. The lifting of the onshore wind ban was a step in the right direction, yet the absence of new general-use windfarm proposals highlights the need for further action. The government's efforts to update the Community Benefits Protocol for Onshore Wind signify a recognition of the importance of community benefits. However, for England to fully harness the economic and environmental advantages of onshore wind, a more concerted effort to remove existing barriers and reform planning policies is essential. As Scotland's bustling onshore wind sector demonstrates, supportive policies can significantly accelerate the deployment of clean energy projects. For England, the challenge now is to catch up and fully embrace the winds of change.