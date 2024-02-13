Engineering Technician Jacob Wynn Evans Runs for McDowell County Commissioner

Meet Jacob Wynn Evans, the 27-year-old engineering technician and Republican candidate running for the McDowell County Commissioner seat. With a clear vision and determination, Evans is among eight Republicans vying for two spots in the primary election this March.

A Resolve to Reduce Tax Burden and Increase Public Involvement

Evans' primary goal is to alleviate the tax burden on McDowell County's citizens. He proposes a resolution to change the time of monthly meetings, enabling more people to participate and voice their opinions.

"I want to be a representative of the people, for the people," Evans said, emphasizing his commitment to increasing public involvement in local politics.

Evaluating Existing Facilities Before New Construction

Addressing the need for a larger office for the Department of Social Services, Evans plans to evaluate the existing facility before constructing a new $22,000,000 building. His approach prioritizes fiscal responsibility and finding the best solution for the county's needs.

From Engineer to Commissioner: Evans' Path to Public Service

Although not a seasoned politician, Evans brings a unique perspective to the race. As an engineering technician for the state Division of Highways, he has honed problem-solving skills and a deep understanding of the community's infrastructure needs.

If successful in the primary election, Evans will face Democrat candidate Teri Stahara in November. Regardless of the outcome, Evans' candidacy underscores the importance of fresh perspectives and grassroots involvement in local politics.

As the 2024 primary election approaches, residents of McDowell County will have the opportunity to decide if Evans' vision aligns with their own. With his focus on reducing taxes, increasing public involvement, and responsible infrastructure development, Evans is poised to make a significant impact on the future of McDowell County.