Engage with Super Bowl Commercials and National Headlines on USA TODAY's Podcast

USA TODAY's daily news podcast, The Excerpt, offers its listeners an engaging round-up of key national headlines, with a unique focus on Super Bowl commercials. The podcast, hosted by Taylor Wilson and Dana Taylor, steers clear of the usual noise and clutter of news presentation, delivering a succinct overview of critical events and issues. Among the topics covered are: the Supreme Court's anticipation of a possible immunity appeal from former President Trump; Nikki Haley's surprising loss in the Nevada primary to 'none of the above'; and the House's rejection of an attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Historic Verdict: Parental Accountability for Child's Actions

In a landmark legal development, Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. This marks the first instance in the U.S. where a parent is held accountable for a mass shooting carried out by their teenage child. The podcast discusses the implications of this verdict on parental responsibility for their children's mental health.

Merging Media: The Birth of a New Streaming Service

In the realm of entertainment, major media houses ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to create a new streaming service. The details of this venture are yet to be revealed, but the collaboration is a notable step in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

Super Bowl Commercials: A Spotlight on Ad Meter

The podcast also shines a spotlight on this year's Super Bowl commercials, inviting listeners to engage with them through the Ad Meter platform. USA TODAY Ad Meter Editor Rick Suter provides insights into the commercials that have already created a buzz. The show encourages listeners to rate these advertisements, fostering an interactive discourse on the creativity and effectiveness of the Super Bowl ads.