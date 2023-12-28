en English
Food

Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:37 am EST
In a recent turn of events in the excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, requiring his appearance on January 3rd. This summons is the third of its kind issued by the ED, after Kejriwal refused to appear before them on two previous instances.

Political Backlash

The ED’s decision to summon Kejriwal has sparked a wave of criticism from political figures, including prominent leaders like Atishi. The summons has been labeled as a ‘political move’ with allegations of it being politically motivated and illegal. Kejriwal’s party members have supported him in these allegations, stating that they are not intimidated by such actions.

Impact on the IMA Scam

Meanwhile, the ED’s involvement has also caused a significant setback in the distribution of immovable properties worth Rs 200 crore belonging to I Monetary Advisory (IMA). This has hindered the process of providing full compensation to victims. The Competent Authority, responsible for overseeing the distribution, is facing challenges due to the ED’s insistence on withholding the assets until the completion of their investigation and the submission of a charge sheet.

A Blend of Other Content

Apart from the political news, a variety of lifestyle and culinary content is available for readers. This includes popular Indian dishes made with green peas, motivational quotes for new parents, and cooking recipes such as a 5-ingredient chocolate cake that can be made in an air fryer, a no-oil spicy chicken curry, and 10 types of pakodas perfect for the winter season. In addition, there is a personal interest story featuring Rubina Dilaik’s charming baby room.

Food Lifestyle Politics
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

