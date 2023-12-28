Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case

In a recent turn of events in the excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, requiring his appearance on January 3rd. This summons is the third of its kind issued by the ED, after Kejriwal refused to appear before them on two previous instances.

Political Backlash

The ED’s decision to summon Kejriwal has sparked a wave of criticism from political figures, including prominent leaders like Atishi. The summons has been labeled as a ‘political move’ with allegations of it being politically motivated and illegal. Kejriwal’s party members have supported him in these allegations, stating that they are not intimidated by such actions.

Impact on the IMA Scam

Meanwhile, the ED’s involvement has also caused a significant setback in the distribution of immovable properties worth Rs 200 crore belonging to I Monetary Advisory (IMA). This has hindered the process of providing full compensation to victims. The Competent Authority, responsible for overseeing the distribution, is facing challenges due to the ED’s insistence on withholding the assets until the completion of their investigation and the submission of a charge sheet.

