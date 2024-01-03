en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot’s Premises in FEMA Violation Case

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot’s Premises in FEMA Violation Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at locations associated with Vaibhav Gehlot, son of the former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and a key member of the All India Congress Committee. These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a forex violation case involving Triton Hotels and Resorts, a hospitality group based in Rajasthan.

Allegations of FEMA Violations

The case against Triton Hotels and Resorts revolves around allegations of violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), a regulatory mechanism used by the ED to probe irregularities in foreign exchange and related economic offenses in India. The directors of the hospitality group, Shiv Shankar Sharma and Rattan Kant Sharma are among those under scrutiny.

Vaibhav Gehlot is alleged to have routed illegal funds from a Mauritius-based firm to Triton Hotels. The ED’s probe has revealed his involvement in hawala transactions with cross-border implications. Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore was seized following the searches at various locations.

Political Implications of the Investigation

The involvement of Vaibhav Gehlot in this case brings a political dimension to the investigation. His connection to a renowned political family and his active role in the Congress party have added to the complexity of the case. The ED’s actions are indicative of a continuous effort to address violations of economic laws and regulations, with a particular focus on the foreign exchange domain.

Continuing Efforts to Enforce Economic Laws

The ED’s proactive stance in this investigation underscores their ongoing commitment to regulate economic offenses, particularly those involving foreign exchange. This case forms part of a larger narrative of the regulatory body’s efforts to maintain economic integrity within India, a task that is increasingly challenging in a globalized and interconnected world.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Impressive Growth in Non-Food Credit: A Deep Dive into Indian Banking Sector's Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Electrical Worker Burned by Live Wire; Reminder of Safety Need

By Dil Bar Irshad

Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket

By Salman Khan

DevDham Raises Rs 6 Crore in Seed Funding for Tech-Led Devotion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar I ...
@Business · 3 mins
Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar I ...
heart comment 0
PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence

By Dil Bar Irshad

PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence
Randhir Jaiswal Assumes Role as India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson

By Dil Bar Irshad

Randhir Jaiswal Assumes Role as India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in Assam: 12 Dead, 25 Injured

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in Assam: 12 Dead, 25 Injured
Black Box Limited: Embarking on a New Chapter of Growth in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Black Box Limited: Embarking on a New Chapter of Growth in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
42 seconds
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
2 mins
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
2 mins
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
2 mins
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
3 mins
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
3 mins
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
3 mins
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
3 mins
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
4 mins
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
22 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
27 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
57 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app