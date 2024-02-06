Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties of JD(U) MLC Radha Charan Sah in Alleged Sand Mining Scam

Radha Charan Sah's rise from a humble sweet shop helper to a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Janata Dal (United) party in Bihar, India, has been marked by controversy and scandal. Having acquired hotels, resorts, rice mills, and cold storage units across Bihar and other states, Sah's wealth and power have been under scrutiny, especially since his arrest in September 2023. Now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth 26 crore Indian Rupees belonging to Sah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in relation to an alleged sand mining scam.

The Sand Mining Scam Allegations

The ED's action against Sah is the latest development in an ongoing investigation into an alleged sand mining scam. Sah is accused of making considerable profits through illegal sand mining activities. The ED asserts that Sah, along with his son and directors of Broad Son Commodities Private Limited, a company in which Sah is a member, have been involved in illegal sand mining leading to a significant revenue loss to the government exchequer.

Assets Acquired Through Alleged Illegal Proceeds

The ED alleges that the proceeds from the sand mining scam were laundered into various assets. These include a resort in Manali and a school in Ghaziabad, run by a family-owned trust. The properties attached by the ED are said to be worth 26.19 crore Indian Rupees. The ED's actions include previous searches at Sah's properties and chargesheet filings against him, his son, and the directors of Broad Son Commodities.

Political Implications

The JD(U), which recently rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government, has distanced itself from Sah's case. The party asserts that the property attachment is a part of an investigative and judicial process, without any political implications. This marks a shift from the party's previous stance when Sah was arrested while JD(U) was in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing the BJP-led central government of bias in probes conducted by central agencies.