Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan’s Presidential Election Rallies

In the dusk of Taiwan’s presidential election, the energy at campaign rallies is palpable. Among the buzzing crowd and the frenzy of political support, hosts play a pivotal role. One such host, Huang Chen-yu, known for his fiery speeches and crowd engagement at the Democratic Progressive Party’s campaign rallies, held a 20,000-strong audience spellbound with chants, slogans, and a unique rhythmic phrase: “Frozen garlic!”

Wordplay as a Political Weapon

As odd as it may sound, this chant of “Frozen garlic!” has a deeper significance. In the Taiwanese Hokkien dialect, it phonetically resembles the phrase “Vote for Lai!”—a reference to Lai Ching-te, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate. It’s a clever play on words, a linguistic jigsaw that Huang uses to engage the crowd and hammer home the party’s electoral message.

An Electric Atmosphere

Alongside Huang’s wordplay, the rally was a microcosm of the fervor that has gripped Taiwan in the lead-up to the election. Held in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, the rally attracted tens of thousands of supporters. It was a display of democracy in action, with speeches by President Tsai Ing-wen, Lai Ching-te, and other prominent DPP figures emphasizing the importance of freedom and the protection of Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Campaign Rallies as Mobilization Tools

These rallies are about more than just speeches and slogans. They are a crucial part of the electoral process, serving as platforms for candidates to address the electorate, highlight their achievements, and pledge their commitment to vulnerable groups. The ultimate goal? To energize and mobilize voters ahead of the election.

As Taiwan prepares for the presidential election, the rally led by Huang and his “Frozen garlic!” chant serves as a testament to the vibrancy of Taiwanese democracy, the power of a united electorate, and the significance of every single vote.