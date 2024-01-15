End of an Era: Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Breaks 55-Year Association

Signaling the end of a historic bond spanning 55 years, former Union Minister Milind Deora has severed his ties with the Congress Party. His exit represents the rupture of a longstanding connection between the Deoras and the Gandhi family, founded on shared political ideologies and mutual respect.

A Decision Prompted by Unfulfilled Promises

Deora’s departure was primarily influenced by two grievances. Firstly, the Congress Party’s failure to secure the Mumbai South parliamentary seat for him, a region he had previously represented. Secondly, the party’s alleged betrayal of a supposed promise to appoint him as a ‘co-treasurer’ rather than a ‘joint treasurer’. His disillusionment with his role and the party’s direction prompted him to resign, despite his deep-rooted familial ties to the party.

Unfazed Party Leadership and Internal Dynamics

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge appeared nonchalant about Deora’s departure, suggesting a shift in the party’s approach towards member retention. His indifference indicates a potential change in the Congress Party’s internal dynamics and might hint at a new direction for the party.

A Resignation Overshadowing a Significant Event

Interestingly, Deora’s exit coincided with the launch of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh implied that the timing of Deora’s resignation was perhaps orchestrated to eclipse this significant event. He dismissed the impact of Deora’s departure, arguing that it paled in comparison to the legacy of Milind’s father, Murli Deora, who had played a substantial role in the party and shared a close relationship with the Gandhi family.

As the dust settles on this significant political event, the implications of Deora’s resignation on the Congress Party’s future and its relationship with other political entities will become clearer. For now, it marks the end of an era and a significant disruption in the party’s longstanding affiliations.