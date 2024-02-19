Empowerment and Unity: DYFI’s 12th Karnataka State Convention Sets the Stage in Mangaluru

In the bustling city of Mangaluru, an event that promises to blend the ethos of amity, employment, and self-esteem is on the horizon. The 12th Karnataka State Convention of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is all set to take place from February 25 to 27 at the Unity Hall in Thokkottu. With a rich tapestry of speakers and the theme of fostering unity and empowerment among the youth, this convention is not just a meeting but a beacon of hope for many.

Voices of Change: Inauguration by Dignitaries and Eminent Speakers

The curtain-raiser to this much-anticipated event will be none other than retired High Court of Karnataka Judge H.N. Nagamohandas, a figure known for his contributions to the legal field and justice. His presence, along with DYFI All India President and Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim, sets a tone of gravitas and purpose. The convention is not just a platform but a confluence of ideas aimed at addressing the pressing issues facing today's youth - be it the quest for employment, the need for self-respect, or the pursuit of social harmony.

Adding to the luminosity of the event, figures like retired IAS officer A.B. Ibrahim, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri, and acclaimed actor Prakash Rai are slated to address the gathering. Their diverse backgrounds promise a multifaceted discourse, touching upon everything from governance and policy to culture and activism.

Enlightenment and Engagement: Discussions and Marches

The heart of the convention lies in its sessions. With representative members from all districts of Karnataka, the event is a melting pot of perspectives and experiences. Discussions are expected to span a wide range of topics, including a notable talk by retired JNU Professor Purushottam Bilimale, whose insights on education and empowerment are eagerly anticipated.

The event is more than its speeches; it is about action and visibility. The conclusion of the convention is marked by a valedictory march, a symbolic act of unity and a public statement of the collective will to strive for change. This march is not just a procession but a testament to the solidarity among the youth, ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow.

A Legacy of Struggle and Aspiration

Since its establishment in 1980, the DYFI has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of the youth. Inspired by the indomitable spirits of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad, the DYFI has woven a legacy of struggle against inequality and for the right to education and employment. The 12th Karnataka State Convention is a continuation of this legacy, a step towards realizing the aspirations of the youth for a better tomorrow.

As the event draws near, the anticipation among the youth of Karnataka is palpable. The convention is not merely an event but a milestone in the journey of empowerment and unity. It is a call to action, to engage, deliberate, and march towards a future marked by equality, respect, and opportunity for all. The DYFI’s 12th Karnataka State Convention in Mangaluru is a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring spirit of the youth in shaping the destiny of a nation.