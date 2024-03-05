NDE Empowers 50 Women in Zamfara with Surveneir and Tie-Dye Skills

In a significant move towards women empowerment and economic development, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has embarked on a mission to uplift fifty women from Zamfara State through specialized training programs. The initiative, aimed at fostering self-reliance among women across the 14 Local Government Areas, focuses on Surveneir and Tie and Die making skills. Zamfara State Coordinator, Khadija Hamza Kolo, emphasized the program's goal to empower women for self-sufficiency and contribute to the national economy.

The training, which kicked off on Tuesday, is meticulously designed to equip the women with the necessary skills to start and manage their own businesses in Surveneir and Tie and Die making. Out of the fifty participants, thirty will specialize in Surveneir, while the remaining twenty will focus on Tie and Die creations. Khadija Hamza Kolo highlighted the tailored approach of the training, ensuring that participants are not only taught practical skills but are also provided with loans. These financial aids are critical in enabling the women to establish their ventures post-training, specifically in their areas of expertise.

Building Blocks for Economic Growth

The significance of this training extends beyond individual empowerment. By equipping these women with the skills and financial support needed to start their businesses, the initiative is poised to have a ripple effect on both the state and national economy. The successful graduation of these trainees will contribute to an ecosystem where self-reliance is not just encouraged but facilitated. Moreover, as these women thrive in their respective businesses, they are expected to play a crucial role in supporting their families and communities, thus fostering a cycle of economic growth and stability.

On behalf of the trainees, Hadiza Isyaka expressed their collective determination to make the most out of this opportunity. The participants pledge to remain attentive and fully engage with the facilitators throughout the training period. There is a strong sense of commitment among the women to not only learn the skills but also to effectively utilize the support provided at the end of the training. This commitment underscores the participants' resolve to ensure the success of their future businesses, thereby achieving the ultimate goal of self-reliance and economic empowerment.

As the training program unfolds, it promises to be a beacon of hope and a testament to the empowerment of women in Zamfara State. This initiative by the NDE is not just about teaching skills; it's about nurturing dreams, fostering independence, and contributing to the socio-economic development of the community. The success of these fifty women could very well pave the way for more initiatives like this, where empowerment and economic growth go hand in hand.