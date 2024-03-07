Empowering Women in Korea's Workplace: Insights from EU-Korea Seminar on International Women's Day

Celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, influential women from diverse sectors gathered at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul for a seminar titled Women in the Workplace Today: Challenges and Opportunities -- Road to Empowerment. The event, hosted by the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Korea, aimed to shed light on the challenges and opportunities for achieving gender equality in Korea.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers in Business

The first session of the seminar focused on gender discrimination in the workplace, featuring panelists like Sophie Kang, President of the International Women's Federation of Commerce and Industry; Huh Kum-joo, Kyobo Life Insurance's External Affairs Strategic Consultant; and Kim Sang-kyung, President of Korea Network of Women in Finance. They shared personal experiences of overcoming gender barriers in male-dominated fields. Kim highlighted the importance of gender diversity in financial sectors, noting that major investors are increasingly considering gender equality due to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Studies have shown that gender diversity not only boosts corporate profitability but also enhances transparency.

Supporting Immigrant Women's Inclusion

Advertisment

The second session delved into the challenges faced by immigrant women in Korea's workplace. Justice Party lawmaker Jasmine Lee, an immigrant-turned-politician, joined the discussion, sharing insights on navigating these challenges. The session underscored the importance of inclusive policies and support systems to empower immigrant women in their professional journeys.

Pathway to Gender Equality

The seminar underscored the global significance of International Women's Day in advocating for women's achievements and the ongoing struggle for equality. It also emphasized the need for concerted efforts to increase women's participation in economic activities as a catalyst for national growth. Insights from the seminar, supported by research from sources like Grant Thornton and Typeset, highlighted the positive impact of gender diversity on business performance and the productivity of bank branches.

The discussions during the seminar not only celebrated the progress made towards gender equality but also pointed out the road ahead. The exchange of experiences and strategies among leading women professionals and lawmakers provided a comprehensive outlook on how Korea can further empower women in the workplace, contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society.